Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
790 Garrison Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
790 Garrison Street
790 Garrison Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Eiber
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
790 Garrison Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Basement apartment is in a private home with great outdoor space and off street parking
washer/dryer included.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35233
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4873709)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 790 Garrison Street have any available units?
790 Garrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 790 Garrison Street have?
Some of 790 Garrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 790 Garrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
790 Garrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Garrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 790 Garrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 790 Garrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 790 Garrison Street offers parking.
Does 790 Garrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 790 Garrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Garrison Street have a pool?
No, 790 Garrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 790 Garrison Street have accessible units?
No, 790 Garrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Garrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 Garrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790 Garrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 Garrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
