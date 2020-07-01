7475 W. 18th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage online portal

Beautiful Brick Ranch Home on Quiet Street in Lakewood - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!



Located on a quiet non-thru street in a quiet neighborhood in Lakewood, this home offers a great living space, new sod in the fenced back yard, and wonderfully updated kitchen!

There are hardwood and tile floors throughout, no carpet! In the family room you'll find ample natural light and a cozy fireplace.

The landscaping is done well, perfect for hosting BBQ's or enjoying the patio space for a morning coffee.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*All utilities will be tenant paid.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



