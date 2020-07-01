All apartments in Lakewood
7475 W. 18th Ave.

7475 West 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7475 West 18th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
Beautiful Brick Ranch Home on Quiet Street in Lakewood - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!
FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!

Located on a quiet non-thru street in a quiet neighborhood in Lakewood, this home offers a great living space, new sod in the fenced back yard, and wonderfully updated kitchen!
There are hardwood and tile floors throughout, no carpet! In the family room you'll find ample natural light and a cozy fireplace.
The landscaping is done well, perfect for hosting BBQ's or enjoying the patio space for a morning coffee.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*All utilities will be tenant paid.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5655667)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7475 W. 18th Ave. have any available units?
7475 W. 18th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7475 W. 18th Ave. have?
Some of 7475 W. 18th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7475 W. 18th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7475 W. 18th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7475 W. 18th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7475 W. 18th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7475 W. 18th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7475 W. 18th Ave. offers parking.
Does 7475 W. 18th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7475 W. 18th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7475 W. 18th Ave. have a pool?
No, 7475 W. 18th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7475 W. 18th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7475 W. 18th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7475 W. 18th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7475 W. 18th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7475 W. 18th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7475 W. 18th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
