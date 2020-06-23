All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated January 13 2020 at 8:41 PM

7317 West Center Avenue

7317 West Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7317 West Center Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1191475.

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Belmar will welcome you with 1,762 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and solid surface countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and solar panels. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are Whole Foods, Target, Movie Theater, and many shopping and dining options.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1191475.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

