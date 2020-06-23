7317 West Center Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1191475.



This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Belmar will welcome you with 1,762 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and solid surface countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and solar panels. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Nearby are Whole Foods, Target, Movie Theater, and many shopping and dining options.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



