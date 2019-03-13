All apartments in Lakewood
7309 W Hampden Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

7309 W Hampden Ave

7309 West Hampden Avenue · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7309 West Hampden Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3503 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Clean and Simple: This two bed, one bath townhome is perfect for a couple or roommates. On the main level is the kitchen, dining, and living room with plenty of natural light and brick accent wall! Upstairs, two bedrooms share a full size bath. Tenants will have access to a one car garage with additional storage. Community is located near Wadsworth and 285 (Hampden), it's only a short distance to shopping, restaurants, and RTD. 2 miles to even more shopping at the Southwest Plaza Shopping Mall. Tenants will also have access to the community pool.

Home is available June 1st. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Electric/gas is tenant responsibility. Home is set up for self guided tours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 W Hampden Ave have any available units?
7309 W Hampden Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7309 W Hampden Ave have?
Some of 7309 W Hampden Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 W Hampden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7309 W Hampden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 W Hampden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 W Hampden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7309 W Hampden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7309 W Hampden Ave does offer parking.
Does 7309 W Hampden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 W Hampden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 W Hampden Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7309 W Hampden Ave has a pool.
Does 7309 W Hampden Ave have accessible units?
No, 7309 W Hampden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 W Hampden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 W Hampden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 W Hampden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 W Hampden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
