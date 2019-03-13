7309 W Hampden Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool extra storage

Clean and Simple: This two bed, one bath townhome is perfect for a couple or roommates. On the main level is the kitchen, dining, and living room with plenty of natural light and brick accent wall! Upstairs, two bedrooms share a full size bath. Tenants will have access to a one car garage with additional storage. Community is located near Wadsworth and 285 (Hampden), it's only a short distance to shopping, restaurants, and RTD. 2 miles to even more shopping at the Southwest Plaza Shopping Mall. Tenants will also have access to the community pool.



Home is available June 1st. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Electric/gas is tenant responsibility. Home is set up for self guided tours!