All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 7240 W Custer Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
7240 W Custer Ave
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

7240 W Custer Ave

7240 West Custer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
South Alameda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7240 West Custer Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6542dd00a4 ---- Exceptional loft in the energetic and vibrant Belmar community! You\'ll love the soaring ceilings, huge windows that flood the main living space with natural light, a balcony with park views, wide open floor plan and huge living area. New updates include; custom barn-style doors, track and pendant lighting, totally renovated bath with custom tile and oversized vanity. There\'s extra storage right out your front door and 2 garage parking spaces included with rent. The building is controlled access and incredibly well-kept. Walk to all of Belmar\'s great restaurants, shopping and other amenities.... simply no reason to get in your car. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, parking, snow removal and exterior maintenance. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. No Pets please. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Garaged Parking Spaces Dryer Elevator Access Secured Building Storage Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 W Custer Ave have any available units?
7240 W Custer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7240 W Custer Ave have?
Some of 7240 W Custer Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7240 W Custer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7240 W Custer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 W Custer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7240 W Custer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 7240 W Custer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7240 W Custer Ave offers parking.
Does 7240 W Custer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7240 W Custer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 W Custer Ave have a pool?
No, 7240 W Custer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7240 W Custer Ave have accessible units?
No, 7240 W Custer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 W Custer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7240 W Custer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7240 W Custer Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7240 W Custer Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College