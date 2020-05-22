7240 W Custer Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6542dd00a4 ---- Exceptional loft in the energetic and vibrant Belmar community! You\'ll love the soaring ceilings, huge windows that flood the main living space with natural light, a balcony with park views, wide open floor plan and huge living area. New updates include; custom barn-style doors, track and pendant lighting, totally renovated bath with custom tile and oversized vanity. There\'s extra storage right out your front door and 2 garage parking spaces included with rent. The building is controlled access and incredibly well-kept. Walk to all of Belmar\'s great restaurants, shopping and other amenities.... simply no reason to get in your car. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, parking, snow removal and exterior maintenance. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. No Pets please. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Garaged Parking Spaces Dryer Elevator Access Secured Building Storage Washer