7220 W Arkansas Ave
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

7220 W Arkansas Ave

7220 West Arkansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7220 West Arkansas Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have any available units?
7220 W Arkansas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have?
Some of 7220 W Arkansas Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 W Arkansas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7220 W Arkansas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 W Arkansas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 W Arkansas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7220 W Arkansas Ave offers parking.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 W Arkansas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have a pool?
No, 7220 W Arkansas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have accessible units?
No, 7220 W Arkansas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 W Arkansas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 W Arkansas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
