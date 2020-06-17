Rent Calculator
7220 W Arkansas Ave
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM
7220 W Arkansas Ave
7220 West Arkansas Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7220 West Arkansas Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have any available units?
7220 W Arkansas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have?
Some of 7220 W Arkansas Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 7220 W Arkansas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7220 W Arkansas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 W Arkansas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 W Arkansas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7220 W Arkansas Ave offers parking.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 W Arkansas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have a pool?
No, 7220 W Arkansas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have accessible units?
No, 7220 W Arkansas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 W Arkansas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 W Arkansas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 W Arkansas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
