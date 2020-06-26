7109 W Virginia Ave A3

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

7109 W Virginia Ave - Property Id: 127066



Modern Living. Premier Shopping. Unbeatable Location... You've hit the Trifecta.

We are a skillfully curated combination of must-haves in your new Lakewood apartment home. Brand new pet-friendly community with upscale finishes, convenient parking, and modern amenities. A short walk to the heart of Belmar with all the shopping, dining, and bar hopping options you could desire. Easy access to downtown Denver and Colorado's extensive outdoor opportunities making every weekend an experience. Breathe easy in this environmentally friendly and LEED-certified design. A suburban myth, right? No longer.

Find it all at here, located in Lakewood's hip Belmar neighborhood. A short drive on 6th Avenue drops you right into bustling of Denver. Head west on I-70, and the serenity of mountains are a heartbeat away. Don't feel like driving? A short walk or bike ride takes you to nearby Belmar Park or Weir Gulch trails.



*all prices subject to change*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127066p

Property Id 127066



(RLNE5364151)