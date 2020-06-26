All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

7109 W Virginia Ave A3

7109 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7109 West Virginia Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
7109 W Virginia Ave - Property Id: 127066

Modern Living. Premier Shopping. Unbeatable Location... You've hit the Trifecta.
We are a skillfully curated combination of must-haves in your new Lakewood apartment home. Brand new pet-friendly community with upscale finishes, convenient parking, and modern amenities. A short walk to the heart of Belmar with all the shopping, dining, and bar hopping options you could desire. Easy access to downtown Denver and Colorado's extensive outdoor opportunities making every weekend an experience. Breathe easy in this environmentally friendly and LEED-certified design. A suburban myth, right? No longer.
Find it all at here, located in Lakewood's hip Belmar neighborhood. A short drive on 6th Avenue drops you right into bustling of Denver. Head west on I-70, and the serenity of mountains are a heartbeat away. Don't feel like driving? A short walk or bike ride takes you to nearby Belmar Park or Weir Gulch trails.

*all prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127066p
Property Id 127066

(RLNE5364151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 have any available units?
7109 W Virginia Ave A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 have?
Some of 7109 W Virginia Ave A3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 currently offering any rent specials?
7109 W Virginia Ave A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 is pet friendly.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 offer parking?
Yes, 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 offers parking.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 have a pool?
No, 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 does not have a pool.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 have accessible units?
No, 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7109 W Virginia Ave A3 does not have units with air conditioning.
