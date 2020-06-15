7080 West 16th Place

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is Ready for move in! Paint, new carpet and vinyl installed less then a year. 1 Assigned parking. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. This unit is pet friendly there is a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Pet Rent $50.00 per pet per month. Near Aviation Park, and Casa Bonita! Stay on west Colfax, turn right on reed towards W 16th Pl.

Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Videos are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty, Inc.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.