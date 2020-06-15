All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:46 PM

7080 West 16th Place

7080 West 16th Place · (720) 903-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7080 West 16th Place, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is Ready for move in! Paint, new carpet and vinyl installed less then a year. 1 Assigned parking. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. This unit is pet friendly there is a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Pet Rent $50.00 per pet per month. Near Aviation Park, and Casa Bonita! Stay on west Colfax, turn right on reed towards W 16th Pl.
Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Videos are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7080 West 16th Place have any available units?
7080 West 16th Place has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7080 West 16th Place currently offering any rent specials?
7080 West 16th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7080 West 16th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7080 West 16th Place is pet friendly.
Does 7080 West 16th Place offer parking?
Yes, 7080 West 16th Place does offer parking.
Does 7080 West 16th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7080 West 16th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7080 West 16th Place have a pool?
No, 7080 West 16th Place does not have a pool.
Does 7080 West 16th Place have accessible units?
No, 7080 West 16th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7080 West 16th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7080 West 16th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7080 West 16th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7080 West 16th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
