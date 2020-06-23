Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

7065 W Kentucky Ave Available 02/15/19 Grand 4BD, 2BA Lakewood Home Near Belmar with 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,440

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2 (two full)

PARKING: 2 car garage, driveway, and street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*There is a $60 monthly water/sewer fee

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



