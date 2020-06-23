All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7065 W Kentucky Ave

7065 West Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7065 West Kentucky Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
7065 W Kentucky Ave Available 02/15/19 Grand 4BD, 2BA Lakewood Home Near Belmar with 2-Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,440
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2 (two full)
PARKING: 2 car garage, driveway, and street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $60 monthly water/sewer fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4642720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7065 W Kentucky Ave have any available units?
7065 W Kentucky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7065 W Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 7065 W Kentucky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7065 W Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7065 W Kentucky Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7065 W Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7065 W Kentucky Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7065 W Kentucky Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7065 W Kentucky Ave does offer parking.
Does 7065 W Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7065 W Kentucky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7065 W Kentucky Ave have a pool?
No, 7065 W Kentucky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7065 W Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 7065 W Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7065 W Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7065 W Kentucky Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7065 W Kentucky Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7065 W Kentucky Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
