59 Available 08/01/20 This large 2bed/2bath condo with balcony is situated in quiet, green and well kept Meadow Creek Condominium Community. It is located right off of Harlan north of 6th avenue - just minutes from the Light Rail, Park 'n Ride stations and easy access to bike trails. It boasts a completely updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. Throughout the condo there are hardwood laminate floors and a gas fireplace in the living room/dining room open floor plan! Each bedroom has extra large closets and lots of light! Washer and Dryer included in the condo! There is 1 private garage parking space and 1 parking pass for outside parking. Water and Trash are included in the rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Dogs ok and Cats ok with ($250 refundable pet deposit- we do not charge pet rent).



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/701-n-harlan-st-lakewood-co-80214-usa-unit-59/8ec09d07-ec72-4836-9cc9-b596f8a5c8a2



(RLNE5875460)