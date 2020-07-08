6638 W Mississippi Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Immediate Move In!! Come take a look at this Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome, with a 2 Car Attached Garage Located in Lakewood! What I Love about this Home is the Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights that make the Home feel bright. Walk upstairs to the Large Family Room with Fireplace and Ceiling Fan. Kitchen is a Cooks Dream with Plenty of Counter/Cabinet Space and Large Breakfast Bar. Newer Appliances and Cozy Nook Area. Walk Downstairs to all Bedrooms and Baths. Master Bedroom Features an En-Suite Bath and Walk-In Closet. All Applances Included with Washer/Dryer. Less than a mile to Bel Mar restaurants, shopping and entertainment! 1.5 miles to Kountze Lake and Trails! Small Dogs 25 pounds or less considered (with $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit) 2 Pets Max! Monthly Rent is $1895 + Security Deposit equal to 1 Months Rent. 1 X Admin Fee of $150 and $55 Application Fee per adult 18 and over. Call Gina @ 720 447-8844 to schedule a showing. Listed By Renters Warehouse.