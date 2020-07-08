All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

6638 W Mississippi Way

6638 West Mississippi Way · No Longer Available
Location

6638 West Mississippi Way, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Immediate Move In!! Come take a look at this Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome, with a 2 Car Attached Garage Located in Lakewood! What I Love about this Home is the Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights that make the Home feel bright. Walk upstairs to the Large Family Room with Fireplace and Ceiling Fan. Kitchen is a Cooks Dream with Plenty of Counter/Cabinet Space and Large Breakfast Bar. Newer Appliances and Cozy Nook Area. Walk Downstairs to all Bedrooms and Baths. Master Bedroom Features an En-Suite Bath and Walk-In Closet. All Applances Included with Washer/Dryer. Less than a mile to Bel Mar restaurants, shopping and entertainment! 1.5 miles to Kountze Lake and Trails! Small Dogs 25 pounds or less considered (with $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit) 2 Pets Max! Monthly Rent is $1895 + Security Deposit equal to 1 Months Rent. 1 X Admin Fee of $150 and $55 Application Fee per adult 18 and over. Call Gina @ 720 447-8844 to schedule a showing. Listed By Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6638 W Mississippi Way have any available units?
6638 W Mississippi Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6638 W Mississippi Way have?
Some of 6638 W Mississippi Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6638 W Mississippi Way currently offering any rent specials?
6638 W Mississippi Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 W Mississippi Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6638 W Mississippi Way is pet friendly.
Does 6638 W Mississippi Way offer parking?
Yes, 6638 W Mississippi Way offers parking.
Does 6638 W Mississippi Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6638 W Mississippi Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 W Mississippi Way have a pool?
Yes, 6638 W Mississippi Way has a pool.
Does 6638 W Mississippi Way have accessible units?
No, 6638 W Mississippi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 W Mississippi Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6638 W Mississippi Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6638 W Mississippi Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6638 W Mississippi Way does not have units with air conditioning.

