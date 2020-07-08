6638 W Mississippi Way

Amenities
Immediate Move In!! Come take a look at this Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome, with a 2 Car Attached Garage Located in Lakewood! What I Love about this Home is the Vaulted Ceilings and Skylights that make the Home feel bright. Walk upstairs to the Large Family Room with Fireplace and Ceiling Fan. Kitchen is a Cooks Dream with Plenty of Counter/Cabinet Space and Large Breakfast Bar. Newer Appliances and Cozy Nook Area. Walk Downstairs to all Bedrooms and Baths. Master Bedroom Features an En-Suite Bath and Walk-In Closet. All Applances Included with Washer/Dryer. Less than a mile to Bel Mar restaurants, shopping and entertainment! 1.5 miles to Kountze Lake and Trails! Small Dogs 25 pounds or less considered (with $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit) 2 Pets Max! Monthly Rent is $1895 + Security Deposit equal to 1 Months Rent. 1 X Admin Fee of $150 and $55 Application Fee per adult 18 and over. Call Gina @ 720 447-8844 to schedule a showing. Listed By Renters Warehouse.