Last updated March 26 2020

6611 W Montana Pl

6611 West Montana Place · No Longer Available
Location

6611 West Montana Place, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to 6611 W. Montana Place. 4-Level house with 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car, RV parking. Main level has living room, kitchen w/all appliances, island and tons of storage. Upper level has 2 bedrooms & full bath, lower level has family room with fireplace, 3rd bedroom & 2nd bath, basement has laundry, another entertaining space with bar.
Backyard is large, RV parking, shed, large covered patio.
No Cats. Dogs allowed. See Pet Fee below.
Close to highways, shopping, schools, etc. For more information visit www.denverhomesforrent.info
Call NOW for a private showing 303-564-6646

Basic information about process... animal section below does not override any verbiage above....

We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.
To Qualify for any of our properties:
To qualify for any of our properties:
1. Call and schedule a showing of the property
a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagement.com

Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:
b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.
c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.
d. Provide copy of driver's license
2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)
a. We work with the following situations:
1. Divorce
2. Foreclosure
3. Short Sale
4. Bankruptcy
3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.
4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30 day pro-ration.
5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.
6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.

Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.

There is a $250.00 pet fee, $25.00 pet rent per month per pet.. ALL CATS MUST BE FIXED! It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.

To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 W Montana Pl have any available units?
6611 W Montana Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6611 W Montana Pl have?
Some of 6611 W Montana Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 W Montana Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6611 W Montana Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 W Montana Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6611 W Montana Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6611 W Montana Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6611 W Montana Pl offers parking.
Does 6611 W Montana Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6611 W Montana Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 W Montana Pl have a pool?
No, 6611 W Montana Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6611 W Montana Pl have accessible units?
No, 6611 W Montana Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 W Montana Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6611 W Montana Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6611 W Montana Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6611 W Montana Pl has units with air conditioning.

