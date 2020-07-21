657 South Depew Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful, Updated Lakewood Town Home with Finished Basement!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 17, 2020 with flexible start dates.



PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 dogs or cats permitted with breed approval



• Property Description •



* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances



* Spacious living room with gas fireplace



* Great location near Belmar Park and shopping center



* Fully finished basement



* Large master with en suite and walk-in closet



* Attached 2-car garage



* Washer & Dryer included



* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and water



AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C



LAWN CARE: N/A



AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 (Summer) $70 (Winter)



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.



APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).



TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.



LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*