657 South Depew Street

Amenities
Beautiful, Updated Lakewood Town Home with Finished Basement!
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 17, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 dogs or cats permitted with breed approval
• Property Description •
* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances
* Spacious living room with gas fireplace
* Great location near Belmar Park and shopping center
* Fully finished basement
* Large master with en suite and walk-in closet
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and water
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 (Summer) $70 (Winter)
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*