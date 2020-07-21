All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:58 PM

657 South Depew Street

657 South Depew Street · (720) 573-1008
Location

657 South Depew Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1779 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, Updated Lakewood Town Home with Finished Basement!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 17, 2020 with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 dogs or cats permitted with breed approval

• Property Description •

* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances

* Spacious living room with gas fireplace

* Great location near Belmar Park and shopping center

* Fully finished basement

* Large master with en suite and walk-in closet

* Attached 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and water

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 (Summer) $70 (Winter)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 South Depew Street have any available units?
657 South Depew Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 657 South Depew Street have?
Some of 657 South Depew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 South Depew Street currently offering any rent specials?
657 South Depew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 South Depew Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 South Depew Street is pet friendly.
Does 657 South Depew Street offer parking?
Yes, 657 South Depew Street offers parking.
Does 657 South Depew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 South Depew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 South Depew Street have a pool?
No, 657 South Depew Street does not have a pool.
Does 657 South Depew Street have accessible units?
No, 657 South Depew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 657 South Depew Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 South Depew Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 657 South Depew Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 657 South Depew Street has units with air conditioning.
