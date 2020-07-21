5745 West Atlantic Place

Amenities
Available for showings with a day's notice to the current tenant.
Available for move in on 7/12/2019.
Rent - $1195
Deposit - $1195
NO pets or smokers (firm)
Nice ground floor condo! Large living room and bedrooms. All appliances plus a stackable washer and dryer. Large bedrooms with walk-in closet! 1 assigned parking space PLUS a 1-car garage!! Nice complex, well manicured landscaping! No cooling in unit.
**Please NOTE - This condo has 1 assigned parking space (#68) and a 1 car detached garage #83 (no opener as the garages do not have electricity). Residents can ONLY use the reserved parking space and reserved garage for parking. This complex is very strict on visitor parking and will only permits guests to park in visitor parking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.