Lakewood, CO
5745 West Atlantic Place
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:54 PM

5745 West Atlantic Place

5745 West Atlantic Place · No Longer Available
Location

5745 West Atlantic Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
guest parking
Available for showings with a day's notice to the current tenant.
Available for move in on 7/12/2019.
Rent - $1195
Deposit - $1195
NO pets or smokers (firm)

Nice ground floor condo! Large living room and bedrooms. All appliances plus a stackable washer and dryer. Large bedrooms with walk-in closet! 1 assigned parking space PLUS a 1-car garage!! Nice complex, well manicured landscaping! No cooling in unit.

**Please NOTE - This condo has 1 assigned parking space (#68) and a 1 car detached garage #83 (no opener as the garages do not have electricity). Residents can ONLY use the reserved parking space and reserved garage for parking. This complex is very strict on visitor parking and will only permits guests to park in visitor parking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

