5433 W Iliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Patio Home located in Lakewood Estates Townhomes. 3 bedroom / 3 bath ranch with finished basement. Main floor has kitchen, living room, dining room, two bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Large living room has gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Finished basement has 3rd bedroom, family room, bonus room and bathroom. Attached 2 car garage w/ opener. Community Pool. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.