Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

5433 W Iliff Drive

5433 West Iliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5433 West Iliff Drive, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Patio Home located in Lakewood Estates Townhomes. 3 bedroom / 3 bath ranch with finished basement. Main floor has kitchen, living room, dining room, two bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Large living room has gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Finished basement has 3rd bedroom, family room, bonus room and bathroom. Attached 2 car garage w/ opener. Community Pool. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5433 W Iliff Drive have any available units?
5433 W Iliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5433 W Iliff Drive have?
Some of 5433 W Iliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5433 W Iliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5433 W Iliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 W Iliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5433 W Iliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5433 W Iliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5433 W Iliff Drive offers parking.
Does 5433 W Iliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5433 W Iliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 W Iliff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5433 W Iliff Drive has a pool.
Does 5433 W Iliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 5433 W Iliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 W Iliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5433 W Iliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5433 W Iliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5433 W Iliff Drive has units with air conditioning.

