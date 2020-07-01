5305 West Jewell Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 2,800 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk in closets, wet bar, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished walk out basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado or private small lake from the deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Harvey Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Belmar Shopping, Bear Valley Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes yard care.



