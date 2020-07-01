All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

5305 West Jewell Avenue

5305 West Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5305 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 2,800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, walk in closets, wet bar, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished walk out basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado or private small lake from the deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Harvey Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Belmar Shopping, Bear Valley Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 West Jewell Avenue have any available units?
5305 West Jewell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5305 West Jewell Avenue have?
Some of 5305 West Jewell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 West Jewell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5305 West Jewell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 West Jewell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 West Jewell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5305 West Jewell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5305 West Jewell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5305 West Jewell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5305 West Jewell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 West Jewell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5305 West Jewell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5305 West Jewell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5305 West Jewell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 West Jewell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 West Jewell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 West Jewell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5305 West Jewell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

