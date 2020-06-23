5279 W. Center Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c8da470f0 ----

Center Apartments offer 14 large 2-bedroom apartment homes, renovated with designer flooring, new appliances, contemporary paint schemes, and designer lighting. Each apartment has its own washer and dryer, central air conditioning, and a private deck or balcony. Free off-street parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed, up to 60 lbs each.

Center Apartments are located in Lakewood, southwest of Denver, with easy access to Hwy 6, Belmar Shopping Center, schools and public transportation.