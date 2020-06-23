All apartments in Lakewood
5279 W. Center Avenue

5279 West Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5279 West Center Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c8da470f0 ----
Center Apartments offer 14 large 2-bedroom apartment homes, renovated with designer flooring, new appliances, contemporary paint schemes, and designer lighting. Each apartment has its own washer and dryer, central air conditioning, and a private deck or balcony. Free off-street parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed, up to 60 lbs each.
Center Apartments are located in Lakewood, southwest of Denver, with easy access to Hwy 6, Belmar Shopping Center, schools and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5279 W. Center Avenue have any available units?
5279 W. Center Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5279 W. Center Avenue have?
Some of 5279 W. Center Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5279 W. Center Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5279 W. Center Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5279 W. Center Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5279 W. Center Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5279 W. Center Avenue offer parking?
No, 5279 W. Center Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5279 W. Center Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5279 W. Center Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5279 W. Center Avenue have a pool?
No, 5279 W. Center Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5279 W. Center Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5279 W. Center Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5279 W. Center Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5279 W. Center Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5279 W. Center Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5279 W. Center Avenue has units with air conditioning.
