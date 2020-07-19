Amenities

5244 W 9th Ave Available 05/01/19 Studio House With Garage!! Ready Soon! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Great location just of Sheridan, you'll be minutes from downtown Denver!



Located at W 9th Ave.,Lakewood, CO 80214.



Charming little studio has everything you'll need. Enjoy cooking on the gas stove top and stowing all that ski gear in the garage! This home has a large feel despite being a studio.



Features Include:



-Private Parking

-Gas Range

-Garage

-Privacy



AVAILABLE SOON! More Pictures to come.



Apply online!

Application Fee $35.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $1100

Rent = $1100



