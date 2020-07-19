Amenities
5244 W 9th Ave Available 05/01/19 Studio House With Garage!! Ready Soon! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com
Great location just of Sheridan, you'll be minutes from downtown Denver!
Located at W 9th Ave.,Lakewood, CO 80214.
Charming little studio has everything you'll need. Enjoy cooking on the gas stove top and stowing all that ski gear in the garage! This home has a large feel despite being a studio.
Features Include:
-Private Parking
-Gas Range
-Garage
-Privacy
AVAILABLE SOON! More Pictures to come.
Apply online!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background
Security deposit = $1100
Rent = $1100
(RLNE3821471)