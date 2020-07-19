All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

5244 W 9th Ave

5244 W 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5244 W 9th Ave, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5244 W 9th Ave Available 05/01/19 Studio House With Garage!! Ready Soon! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Great location just of Sheridan, you'll be minutes from downtown Denver!

Located at W 9th Ave.,Lakewood, CO 80214.

Charming little studio has everything you'll need. Enjoy cooking on the gas stove top and stowing all that ski gear in the garage! This home has a large feel despite being a studio.

Features Include:

-Private Parking
-Gas Range
-Garage
-Privacy

AVAILABLE SOON! More Pictures to come.

Apply online!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1100
Rent = $1100

(RLNE3821471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 W 9th Ave have any available units?
5244 W 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 5244 W 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5244 W 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 W 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5244 W 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5244 W 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5244 W 9th Ave offers parking.
Does 5244 W 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5244 W 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 W 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 5244 W 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5244 W 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5244 W 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 W 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5244 W 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5244 W 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5244 W 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
