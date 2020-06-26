All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

466 South Routt Way

466 South Routt Way · No Longer Available
Location

466 South Routt Way, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
3 bedroom house for rent in Lakewood - Property Id: 131414

3 bedroom 2 bath home near Alameda and Union in Lakewood. Walk, bike or drive to the light rail station. Close to restaurants, businesses, schools, colleges, public swimming pool, Federal Center, Post Office, Hospital, and park. There are 2 bedrooms and one bath upstairs and a large non-conforming area for a bedroom and living area with a bathroom downstairs. Nice updated kitchen with dishwasher, stove and refrigerator.
Downstairs finished basement is carpeted with two large open living spaces, a bathroom with shower, laundry room with washer/dryer hook up and a storage room. Backyard has a cobblestone patio, large treed fenced yard. On street parking. Available now. Rent is $2,300 per month plus water and utilities. Non-smoking. Dogs negotiable. Location 466 South Routt Way, Lakewood, CO 80226. A rental application is required along with a non-refundable $50 fee for a credit /background check for each applicant 18+. No section 8.
Questions call 303-912-6174.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131414
Property Id 131414

(RLNE4968732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 South Routt Way have any available units?
466 South Routt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 466 South Routt Way have?
Some of 466 South Routt Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 South Routt Way currently offering any rent specials?
466 South Routt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 South Routt Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 South Routt Way is pet friendly.
Does 466 South Routt Way offer parking?
No, 466 South Routt Way does not offer parking.
Does 466 South Routt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 South Routt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 South Routt Way have a pool?
Yes, 466 South Routt Way has a pool.
Does 466 South Routt Way have accessible units?
No, 466 South Routt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 466 South Routt Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 South Routt Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 South Routt Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 South Routt Way does not have units with air conditioning.
