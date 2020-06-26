Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom house for rent in Lakewood - Property Id: 131414



3 bedroom 2 bath home near Alameda and Union in Lakewood. Walk, bike or drive to the light rail station. Close to restaurants, businesses, schools, colleges, public swimming pool, Federal Center, Post Office, Hospital, and park. There are 2 bedrooms and one bath upstairs and a large non-conforming area for a bedroom and living area with a bathroom downstairs. Nice updated kitchen with dishwasher, stove and refrigerator.

Downstairs finished basement is carpeted with two large open living spaces, a bathroom with shower, laundry room with washer/dryer hook up and a storage room. Backyard has a cobblestone patio, large treed fenced yard. On street parking. Available now. Rent is $2,300 per month plus water and utilities. Non-smoking. Dogs negotiable. Location 466 South Routt Way, Lakewood, CO 80226. A rental application is required along with a non-refundable $50 fee for a credit /background check for each applicant 18+. No section 8.

Questions call 303-912-6174.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131414

