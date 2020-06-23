431 Wright St

Amenities

Go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing before this one is gone! 2 Bedroom Lakewood Condo overlooking Union Ridge Park! Unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 1 3/4 bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, working wood burning fireplace and private patio. One assigned parking spot and one private detached 1 car garage. Condo is on the the 2nd floor, exterior stairs, no elevator. No A/C. Pets allowed with owner pre-approval and deposit! No smoking. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Credit and Background check required. No Section 8. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Offered by Emily Erickson with Renters Warehouse 720-594-5013.