Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 410 Zang St Apt 2-205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
410 Zang St Apt 2-205
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
410 Zang St Apt 2-205
410 Zang St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Union Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
410 Zang St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 1 bed 1 bath condo with views. Open floor plan, garage and assigned outdoor parking. Easy access to 6th, I-79 and C470. Close to parks, trails and Red Rocks Community College
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 have any available units?
410 Zang St Apt 2-205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 have?
Some of 410 Zang St Apt 2-205's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 currently offering any rent specials?
410 Zang St Apt 2-205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 pet-friendly?
No, 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 offer parking?
Yes, 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 offers parking.
Does 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 have a pool?
No, 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 does not have a pool.
Does 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 have accessible units?
No, 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Zang St Apt 2-205 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 Bedrooms
Lakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with Parking
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bear Creek
Foothills
Union Square
South Alameda
Green Mountain
Molholm
Applewood
Eiber
Apartments Near Colleges
Colorado Christian University
Red Rocks Community College
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College