Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

390 Zang St 5-201

390 Zang St · No Longer Available
Location

390 Zang St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 2 Bedroom in Lakewood - Property Id: 156204

New Carpet
Nice and spacious 2 bedroom
Updated Appliances
Located near 6th and Union Get downtown or to mountains easily
Pool and Tennis Court
Balcony with mountain view
Great Location
Pets allowed fees apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156204p
Property Id 156204

(RLNE5150520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Zang St 5-201 have any available units?
390 Zang St 5-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 390 Zang St 5-201 have?
Some of 390 Zang St 5-201's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Zang St 5-201 currently offering any rent specials?
390 Zang St 5-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Zang St 5-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Zang St 5-201 is pet friendly.
Does 390 Zang St 5-201 offer parking?
No, 390 Zang St 5-201 does not offer parking.
Does 390 Zang St 5-201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Zang St 5-201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Zang St 5-201 have a pool?
Yes, 390 Zang St 5-201 has a pool.
Does 390 Zang St 5-201 have accessible units?
No, 390 Zang St 5-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Zang St 5-201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Zang St 5-201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Zang St 5-201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Zang St 5-201 does not have units with air conditioning.
