390 Zang St 5-201

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great 2 Bedroom in Lakewood - Property Id: 156204



New Carpet

Nice and spacious 2 bedroom

Updated Appliances

Located near 6th and Union Get downtown or to mountains easily

Pool and Tennis Court

Balcony with mountain view

Great Location

Pets allowed fees apply

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156204p

Property Id 156204



(RLNE5150520)