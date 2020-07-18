Rent Calculator
Lakewood, CO
387 S Queen Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
387 S Queen Circle
387 South Queen Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
387 South Queen Circle, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths in Lakewood - Lakewood Tri-level with huge garage, Good condition, Fenced yard, Pet deposit is $300 for a qualified dog, all appliances provided including washer and dryer
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2843350)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 387 S Queen Circle have any available units?
387 S Queen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
Is 387 S Queen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
387 S Queen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 S Queen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 387 S Queen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 387 S Queen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 387 S Queen Circle offers parking.
Does 387 S Queen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 387 S Queen Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 S Queen Circle have a pool?
No, 387 S Queen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 387 S Queen Circle have accessible units?
No, 387 S Queen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 387 S Queen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 S Queen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 S Queen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 S Queen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
