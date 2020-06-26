365 North Harlan Street

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include wall air conditioning, a full living room, main floor bath and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Washington Heights Park. Also nearby are Meadow Creek Tennis Club, King Soopers, IHOP, Whole Foods Market, Hobby Lobby, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes yard care.



