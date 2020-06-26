All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

365 North Harlan Street

365 Harlan St · No Longer Available
Location

365 Harlan St, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
tennis court
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include wall air conditioning, a full living room, main floor bath and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Washington Heights Park. Also nearby are Meadow Creek Tennis Club, King Soopers, IHOP, Whole Foods Market, Hobby Lobby, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 North Harlan Street have any available units?
365 North Harlan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 365 North Harlan Street have?
Some of 365 North Harlan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 North Harlan Street currently offering any rent specials?
365 North Harlan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 North Harlan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 North Harlan Street is pet friendly.
Does 365 North Harlan Street offer parking?
Yes, 365 North Harlan Street offers parking.
Does 365 North Harlan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 North Harlan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 North Harlan Street have a pool?
No, 365 North Harlan Street does not have a pool.
Does 365 North Harlan Street have accessible units?
No, 365 North Harlan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 365 North Harlan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 North Harlan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 365 North Harlan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 365 North Harlan Street has units with air conditioning.
