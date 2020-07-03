All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 350 Balsam St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
350 Balsam St
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

350 Balsam St

350 Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

350 Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious 5BD, 3BA Lakewood Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Backyard, and 2-Car Garage - This large home is located on a quiet street that feels both charming and rustic. 2,600+ livable square feet with a separate living room, dining room, and bonus finished basement. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a shed, covered patio, and deck. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable.
*There is a $130 monthly fee for water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5301652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Balsam St have any available units?
350 Balsam St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 350 Balsam St have?
Some of 350 Balsam St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Balsam St currently offering any rent specials?
350 Balsam St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Balsam St pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Balsam St is pet friendly.
Does 350 Balsam St offer parking?
Yes, 350 Balsam St offers parking.
Does 350 Balsam St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Balsam St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Balsam St have a pool?
No, 350 Balsam St does not have a pool.
Does 350 Balsam St have accessible units?
No, 350 Balsam St does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Balsam St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Balsam St has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Balsam St have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Balsam St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College