All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 335 Wright Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
335 Wright Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

335 Wright Street

335 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Union Square
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

335 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Very Clean and detailed, Large and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium backing to open space green belt. nice view, 1 car reserved space. On the border of Golden.
Beautifully remodeled interior. High-quality finishes, Minimum 3-6 months, Short term rate(4-6 mos) at $1,890, long-term rate 7 mos or more is $1550. just 3 months is $2,050.

Mtn views, western sun exposure and private unit location on 2nd floor.
Utilities(gas and elec Avg $50.) are paid by tenant

No Pets, no smoking of any kind.

Fully furnished, Minimum is 3 months or longer. Easy access and convenient to downtown Denver, or Golden/Lakewood. Walk to the new Lakewood light rail at 6th and Union, a few blocks from St Anthonys new medical campus. Walk/bike to restaurants. Bike/hike, skate out your door on the terrific parks and trail systems.

The condominium is nicely renovated in excellent clean condition.

Renovated interior. Super detailed and clean!! Very attractive, 1 large bedroom with a large bath and large deep walk-in closet and a second closet with multi-layered rods for additional hanging space and organized storage
The layout is the entry, living room with fireplace and deck , dining room opening to the fully appointed kitchen with nice tile and wood floors 1 large bedroom and walk-in closet and newer appliances, nice full size washer and dryer, all fresh new paint, complete appliance package including washer and dryer, easy access, private.

This condo is fully furnished w linens, dishes, pans, utensils, small appliances ref, microwave SC oven/range, washer, dryer, 2 TVs and much more. It is move in ready. All you need is your suitcase.
Call to schedule an appointment.
Located in west Lakewood near 6th Ave and Union, borders Golden

High-speed Comcast internet with WIFI is included.

Available to view,
Call text Steve J

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Wright Street have any available units?
335 Wright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 335 Wright Street have?
Some of 335 Wright Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Wright Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 Wright Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Wright Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 Wright Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 335 Wright Street offer parking?
No, 335 Wright Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 Wright Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Wright Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Wright Street have a pool?
No, 335 Wright Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 Wright Street have accessible units?
No, 335 Wright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Wright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Wright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Wright Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Wright Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College