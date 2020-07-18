All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

335 Wright St Apt 102

335 Wright Street · (303) 618-6378
Location

335 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful REMODELED Green Mountain Condo ~ Telluride West Condos ~ Large 1-bedroom with 812 Square Feet ~ Light and Bright west-facing with Private Patio ~ New Paint and Flooring Throughout ~ Great Fireplace ~ Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Maple Cabinets ~ Large Bedroom with walk-in Closet ~ Washer/dryer in unit ~ Central Air ~ Reserved Parking, Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Courts ~ Pets: one well behaved adult dog under 30 pounds (extra fee/deposit).

GREAT LOCATION: minutes to Red Rocks college, 6th Ave, Light Rail, St Anthony's, Fed Center and close to great Shopping, Parks and Trails.

AVAILABLE: July 9
ADDRESS: 335 Wright St #102, Lakewood ~ Telluride West Condos
RENT: $1250
DEPOSIT: $1250
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(no smoking, no pot)

*** For a showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at ptheobold@irdenver.com.

www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
