335 Wright St Apt 102

Amenities
Beautiful REMODELED Green Mountain Condo ~ Telluride West Condos ~ Large 1-bedroom with 812 Square Feet ~ Light and Bright west-facing with Private Patio ~ New Paint and Flooring Throughout ~ Great Fireplace ~ Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Maple Cabinets ~ Large Bedroom with walk-in Closet ~ Washer/dryer in unit ~ Central Air ~ Reserved Parking, Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Courts ~ Pets: one well behaved adult dog under 30 pounds (extra fee/deposit).
GREAT LOCATION: minutes to Red Rocks college, 6th Ave, Light Rail, St Anthony's, Fed Center and close to great Shopping, Parks and Trails.
AVAILABLE: July 9
ADDRESS: 335 Wright St #102, Lakewood ~ Telluride West Condos
RENT: $1250
DEPOSIT: $1250
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(no smoking, no pot)
*** For a showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at ptheobold@irdenver.com.
www.irdenver.com