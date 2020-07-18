335 Wright St Apt 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful REMODELED Green Mountain Condo ~ Telluride West Condos ~ Large 1-bedroom with 812 Square Feet ~ Light and Bright west-facing with Private Patio ~ New Paint and Flooring Throughout ~ Great Fireplace ~ Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Maple Cabinets ~ Large Bedroom with walk-in Closet ~ Washer/dryer in unit ~ Central Air ~ Reserved Parking, Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Courts ~ Pets: one well behaved adult dog under 30 pounds (extra fee/deposit).



GREAT LOCATION: minutes to Red Rocks college, 6th Ave, Light Rail, St Anthony's, Fed Center and close to great Shopping, Parks and Trails.



AVAILABLE: July 9

ADDRESS: 335 Wright St #102, Lakewood ~ Telluride West Condos

RENT: $1250

DEPOSIT: $1250

LEASE TERM: 12 months

(no smoking, no pot)



*** For a showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at ptheobold@irdenver.com.



www.irdenver.com