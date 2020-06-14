All apartments in Lakewood
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206

3334 South Ammons Street · (303) 736-2757
Location

3334 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 967 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 Available 05/07/20 Bright and Open One Bedroom Condo Available May 7th - This one bedroom one bathroom condo is sunny and bright with vaulted ceilings and walk in master closet. Comes with a one car detached garage, wood burning fireplace, central air-conditioning, and brand new full size washer and dryer. The community has seasonal tennis courts, pools and clubhouse available for use!

Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location just off 285 in Lakewood. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, Bear Creek Park and Bear Valley Park and much more!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1999376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 have any available units?
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 have?
Some of 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 currently offering any rent specials?
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 pet-friendly?
No, 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 offer parking?
Yes, 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 does offer parking.
Does 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 have a pool?
Yes, 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 has a pool.
Does 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 have accessible units?
No, 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 has units with air conditioning.
