in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 Available 05/07/20 Bright and Open One Bedroom Condo Available May 7th - This one bedroom one bathroom condo is sunny and bright with vaulted ceilings and walk in master closet. Comes with a one car detached garage, wood burning fireplace, central air-conditioning, and brand new full size washer and dryer. The community has seasonal tennis courts, pools and clubhouse available for use!



Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.



Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location just off 285 in Lakewood. Minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, Bear Creek Park and Bear Valley Park and much more!



No Cats Allowed



