Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

3300 South Ammons Street

3300 South Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
10-207 Available 04/30/20 Renovated in 2018, with new floors and paint, stainless appliances, off white cabinets, etc... This beautiful sun drenched condo offers a large living room with fireplace, bedroom, bathroom with tub. Near the tennis courts and pool/spa, but distant enough to avoid the noise. Private storage on the balcony as well as deep wooden built in shelving in your private one car garage. There is additional parking for guests or a second car. Conveniently located across the street from restaurants, Planet Fitness, a brewery, liquor store, pizza, Jimmy Johns, grocery store, doggie day care, preschool and more! Minutes to Belmar and easy access to 283.
Pet Rent is an additional $35 a month, with a $200 deposit. Washer and Dryer included in unit. One Month Rentals are possible, inquire for more information.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3300-s-ammons-st-lakewood-co-80227-usa-unit-10-207/a33ccebc-7ecd-4529-af14-220dfb70fb6b

(RLNE5724509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 South Ammons Street have any available units?
3300 South Ammons Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 3300 South Ammons Street have?
Some of 3300 South Ammons Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 South Ammons Street currently offering any rent specials?
3300 South Ammons Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 South Ammons Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 South Ammons Street is pet friendly.
Does 3300 South Ammons Street offer parking?
Yes, 3300 South Ammons Street offers parking.
Does 3300 South Ammons Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 South Ammons Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 South Ammons Street have a pool?
Yes, 3300 South Ammons Street has a pool.
Does 3300 South Ammons Street have accessible units?
No, 3300 South Ammons Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 South Ammons Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 South Ammons Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 South Ammons Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3300 South Ammons Street has units with air conditioning.

