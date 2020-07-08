3300 South Ammons Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

10-207 Available 04/30/20 Renovated in 2018, with new floors and paint, stainless appliances, off white cabinets, etc... This beautiful sun drenched condo offers a large living room with fireplace, bedroom, bathroom with tub. Near the tennis courts and pool/spa, but distant enough to avoid the noise. Private storage on the balcony as well as deep wooden built in shelving in your private one car garage. There is additional parking for guests or a second car. Conveniently located across the street from restaurants, Planet Fitness, a brewery, liquor store, pizza, Jimmy Johns, grocery store, doggie day care, preschool and more! Minutes to Belmar and easy access to 283.

Pet Rent is an additional $35 a month, with a $200 deposit. Washer and Dryer included in unit. One Month Rentals are possible, inquire for more information.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3300-s-ammons-st-lakewood-co-80227-usa-unit-10-207/a33ccebc-7ecd-4529-af14-220dfb70fb6b



(RLNE5724509)