All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 3283 South Estes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
3283 South Estes Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:54 PM

3283 South Estes Street

3283 South Estes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3283 South Estes Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome in San Francisco West will welcome you with 784 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Bear Creek. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 285.

Nearby schools include Bear Creek K-8 School and Bear Creek High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3283 South Estes Street have any available units?
3283 South Estes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 3283 South Estes Street have?
Some of 3283 South Estes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3283 South Estes Street currently offering any rent specials?
3283 South Estes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3283 South Estes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3283 South Estes Street is pet friendly.
Does 3283 South Estes Street offer parking?
Yes, 3283 South Estes Street offers parking.
Does 3283 South Estes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3283 South Estes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3283 South Estes Street have a pool?
Yes, 3283 South Estes Street has a pool.
Does 3283 South Estes Street have accessible units?
No, 3283 South Estes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3283 South Estes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3283 South Estes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3283 South Estes Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3283 South Estes Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College