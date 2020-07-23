3283 South Estes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome in San Francisco West will welcome you with 784 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Bear Creek. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 285.



Nearby schools include Bear Creek K-8 School and Bear Creek High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



