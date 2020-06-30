All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 320 S Ames St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
320 S Ames St 1
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

320 S Ames St 1

320 S Ames St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
South Alameda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

320 S Ames St, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Condo close to Belmar Shopping Center - Property Id: 220510

Spacious 1 bed 1 bath condo in a secure building. Close to public transportation and Belmar shopping center. Full bathroom with a dedicated storage closet in the building. Pet rent is $25/month per pet and a $250 non refundable pet deposit. tenant pays all utilities. $40 application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220510
Property Id 220510

(RLNE5531173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S Ames St 1 have any available units?
320 S Ames St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 320 S Ames St 1 have?
Some of 320 S Ames St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S Ames St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
320 S Ames St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S Ames St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 S Ames St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 320 S Ames St 1 offer parking?
No, 320 S Ames St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 320 S Ames St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 S Ames St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S Ames St 1 have a pool?
No, 320 S Ames St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 320 S Ames St 1 have accessible units?
No, 320 S Ames St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S Ames St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 S Ames St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 S Ames St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 S Ames St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College