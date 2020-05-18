All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
318 Wright Street Unit 202
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

318 Wright Street Unit 202

318 Wright St · No Longer Available
Location

318 Wright St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
tennis court
Affordable 2BD, 1BA Lakewood Condo with Balcony, Walk to Union Square Park - Move-in ready condo in Lakewood's Telluride West Community! Comes with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, a balcony, and storage unit. You'll also have access to the community's pool, hot tub, and tennis court, and will be walking distance to multiple parks. Easily hop on 6th Ave in less than five minutes to head Downtown Denver or to the mountains. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash, and access to amenities
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5388351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
