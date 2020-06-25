2650 South Orchard Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Single Family Home in Solterra

Roof Top Deck

3 bedrooms

2.5 bath

Corner lot

Open concept living

Property presented by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886



Stunning Solterra home with a roof top deck! Just minutes from C-470 and I-70. Premium corner lot with fenced side yard. This open concept main floor includes a light and bright foyer and great room, dining area, chef's kitchen including gas stove and stainless steel appliances . Main floor master bedroom, with master bath and walk-in closets. Laundry/ mudroom off the garage. The upper level you will find a study/office loft, two additional large bedrooms that share a jack-and-jill full bathroom. Plenty of storage, unfinished basement, 2 car garage. This home is a must see!



* Available May 24, 2019

* $3,195.00/month

* 3 bedroom

* 2.5 Bath

* Roof top deck with views of the mountains

* 2 Car Garage

* Washer/Dryer included

* Pets: Dogs Only. Subject to owner approval. No aggressive breeds. Additional

fees apply.

* Utilities included: Trash



Requirements: Combined monthly income 2.5x rent. Credit score of 620+. Clean rental history. No section 8. $3,195.00/mo with a 12-month lease minimum. $3,195.00 Security Deposit. Application fee $35.00 per adult.



All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.