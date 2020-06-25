All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 16 2019 at 3:55 AM

2650 South Orchard Way

2650 South Orchard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2650 South Orchard Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Rooney Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Single Family Home in Solterra
Roof Top Deck
3 bedrooms
2.5 bath
Corner lot
Open concept living
Property presented by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886

Stunning Solterra home with a roof top deck! Just minutes from C-470 and I-70. Premium corner lot with fenced side yard. This open concept main floor includes a light and bright foyer and great room, dining area, chef's kitchen including gas stove and stainless steel appliances . Main floor master bedroom, with master bath and walk-in closets. Laundry/ mudroom off the garage. The upper level you will find a study/office loft, two additional large bedrooms that share a jack-and-jill full bathroom. Plenty of storage, unfinished basement, 2 car garage. This home is a must see!

* Available May 24, 2019
* $3,195.00/month
* 3 bedroom
* 2.5 Bath
* Roof top deck with views of the mountains
* 2 Car Garage
* Washer/Dryer included
* Pets: Dogs Only. Subject to owner approval. No aggressive breeds. Additional
fees apply.
* Utilities included: Trash

Requirements: Combined monthly income 2.5x rent. Credit score of 620+. Clean rental history. No section 8. $3,195.00/mo with a 12-month lease minimum. $3,195.00 Security Deposit. Application fee $35.00 per adult.

All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 South Orchard Way have any available units?
2650 South Orchard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2650 South Orchard Way have?
Some of 2650 South Orchard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 South Orchard Way currently offering any rent specials?
2650 South Orchard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 South Orchard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 South Orchard Way is pet friendly.
Does 2650 South Orchard Way offer parking?
Yes, 2650 South Orchard Way offers parking.
Does 2650 South Orchard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 South Orchard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 South Orchard Way have a pool?
Yes, 2650 South Orchard Way has a pool.
Does 2650 South Orchard Way have accessible units?
No, 2650 South Orchard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 South Orchard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 South Orchard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 South Orchard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 South Orchard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
