All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2621 South Deframe Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2621 South Deframe Cir
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:44 PM

2621 South Deframe Cir

2621 South Deframe Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2621 South Deframe Circle, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing before this one is gone! This 3/2 plus den in Lakewood is the perfect location between Bear Creek Lake Park and Green Mountain Park! High ceilings, great light, new windows, fireplace, bonus den on lower level! Central Heat and A/C! Gorgeous fenced in Yard. Owner making tons of improvements! New floors, refreshed cabinets, new paint! Nearby schools include Rooney Ranch Elementary School, Hutchinson Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, Green Mountain High and Silver State Christian School. No smoking. No Section 8. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Longer term lease strongly preferred. Pets allowed with deposit and pre-approval by owner. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 South Deframe Cir have any available units?
2621 South Deframe Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2621 South Deframe Cir have?
Some of 2621 South Deframe Cir's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 South Deframe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2621 South Deframe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 South Deframe Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 South Deframe Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2621 South Deframe Cir offer parking?
No, 2621 South Deframe Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2621 South Deframe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 South Deframe Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 South Deframe Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2621 South Deframe Cir has a pool.
Does 2621 South Deframe Cir have accessible units?
No, 2621 South Deframe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 South Deframe Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 South Deframe Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 South Deframe Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2621 South Deframe Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College