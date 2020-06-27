2621 South Deframe Cir

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing before this one is gone! This 3/2 plus den in Lakewood is the perfect location between Bear Creek Lake Park and Green Mountain Park! High ceilings, great light, new windows, fireplace, bonus den on lower level! Central Heat and A/C! Gorgeous fenced in Yard. Owner making tons of improvements! New floors, refreshed cabinets, new paint! Nearby schools include Rooney Ranch Elementary School, Hutchinson Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, Green Mountain High and Silver State Christian School. No smoking. No Section 8. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Longer term lease strongly preferred. Pets allowed with deposit and pre-approval by owner. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181.