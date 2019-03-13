2595 S Sheridan Blvd 17.

2595 South Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80227 Thraemoor
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
basketball court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
2 bed remodeled - Property Id: 199003
Located at Green Gables Condominiums Completely remodeled New appliances RTD Bus stop at complex Tile floors in kitchen and bath Jefferson County Schools School bus stops at complex Basketball court Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199003 Property Id 199003
(RLNE5446349)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)