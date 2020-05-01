All apartments in Lakewood
2565 S Sheridan Blvd
2565 S Sheridan Blvd

2565 South Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2565 South Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
basketball court
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
3 BED CONDO - Property Id: 158748

Located at Green Gables Condominiums
RTD Bus stop at complex
Tile floors in kitchen and bath
Large kitchen
Open living room and dining room area
Jefferson County Schools
School bus stops at complex
Basketball court
Section 8 accepted
Ground level
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158748
Property Id 158748

(RLNE5790878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 S Sheridan Blvd have any available units?
2565 S Sheridan Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2565 S Sheridan Blvd have?
Some of 2565 S Sheridan Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2565 S Sheridan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2565 S Sheridan Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 S Sheridan Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2565 S Sheridan Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2565 S Sheridan Blvd offer parking?
No, 2565 S Sheridan Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2565 S Sheridan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2565 S Sheridan Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 S Sheridan Blvd have a pool?
No, 2565 S Sheridan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2565 S Sheridan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2565 S Sheridan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 S Sheridan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2565 S Sheridan Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2565 S Sheridan Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2565 S Sheridan Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
