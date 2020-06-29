Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2519 Jellison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2519 Jellison Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 8:07 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2519 Jellison Street
2519 Jellison St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Morse Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2519 Jellison St, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2519 Jellison Street Available 07/01/19 Lakewood 2-Bedroom - Ground level apartment in 4-unit building * Updated * Includes kitchen appliances * Handy location near 26th and Kipling
https://view.paradym.com/4119011
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3752009)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2519 Jellison Street have any available units?
2519 Jellison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
Is 2519 Jellison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Jellison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Jellison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Jellison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 2519 Jellison Street offer parking?
No, 2519 Jellison Street does not offer parking.
Does 2519 Jellison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Jellison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Jellison Street have a pool?
No, 2519 Jellison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Jellison Street have accessible units?
No, 2519 Jellison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Jellison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 Jellison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Jellison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2519 Jellison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 Bedrooms
Lakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with Parking
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bear Creek
Foothills
Union Square
South Alameda
Molholm
Applewood
Eiber
Edgewood
Apartments Near Colleges
Colorado Christian University
Red Rocks Community College
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College