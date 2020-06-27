Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2054 South Balsam Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2054 South Balsam Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:58 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2054 South Balsam Street
2054 South Balsam Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2054 South Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody
Amenities
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
2 stories townhouse total 1306 finished sq.ft, and with another 600 sq.ft basement. Move-in ready, call is the best way to set viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2054 South Balsam Street have any available units?
2054 South Balsam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 2054 South Balsam Street have?
Some of 2054 South Balsam Street's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2054 South Balsam Street currently offering any rent specials?
2054 South Balsam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 South Balsam Street pet-friendly?
No, 2054 South Balsam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 2054 South Balsam Street offer parking?
No, 2054 South Balsam Street does not offer parking.
Does 2054 South Balsam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 South Balsam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 South Balsam Street have a pool?
Yes, 2054 South Balsam Street has a pool.
Does 2054 South Balsam Street have accessible units?
No, 2054 South Balsam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 South Balsam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 South Balsam Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2054 South Balsam Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2054 South Balsam Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 Bedrooms
Lakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with Parking
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bear Creek
Foothills
Union Square
South Alameda
Molholm
Applewood
Eiber
Edgewood
Apartments Near Colleges
Colorado Christian University
Red Rocks Community College
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College