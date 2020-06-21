1827 Quail St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

Available August 7. Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in Lakewood. Great location in a quiet community next to a large park. Convenient shopping nearby, easy access to I-70 and 20 minutes to downtown Denver. Dual masters upstairs, each with its own full bath, walk-in closet and private balcony. Hardwood flooring on the main level with a large living area and dining room that opens to the updated kitchen featuring slab granite counters, stainless steel appliance and ample cupboard space. Finished basement with a living room/rec room and plenty of storage space. Rear patio off dining room. Carport with 2 spaces. Samsung washer/dryer included. Community pool with clubhouse. Water/sewer and trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/internet. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Offered by Renters Warehouse. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. Please watch Youtube video before scheduling showing.