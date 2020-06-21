1827 Quail St

Amenities
Available August 7. Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in Lakewood. Great location in a quiet community next to a large park. Convenient shopping nearby, easy access to I-70 and 20 minutes to downtown Denver. Dual masters upstairs, each with its own full bath, walk-in closet and private balcony. Hardwood flooring on the main level with a large living area and dining room that opens to the updated kitchen featuring slab granite counters, stainless steel appliance and ample cupboard space. Finished basement with a living room/rec room and plenty of storage space. Rear patio off dining room. Carport with 2 spaces. Samsung washer/dryer included. Community pool with clubhouse. Water/sewer and trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/internet. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Offered by Renters Warehouse. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. Please watch Youtube video before scheduling showing.