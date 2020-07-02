All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

179 Eaton Court

179 Eaton Court · No Longer Available
Location

179 Eaton Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/410237b07c ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Tile counters in kitchen and new carpet to be installed! This half duplex feels more like a home. No shared walls and the large fenced yard is bordered by a peaceful creek. Spread out with a nice sized living room, large eat-in kitchen with charming parquet floors and decorative fireplace. 2 bedrooms, each would fit a king sized bed, and 1 full bathroom. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Stein Elementary, Alameda International High School NEARBY SCHOOLS: Montessori of Lakewood, Denver, New America School, Denver Street School, St. Bernadette Catholic School NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 pets. All pets must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenant pays for all utilities. Separate Application required for each adult over the age of 18. 1 Car Garage Cul De Sac Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Eaton Court have any available units?
179 Eaton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 179 Eaton Court have?
Some of 179 Eaton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Eaton Court currently offering any rent specials?
179 Eaton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Eaton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Eaton Court is pet friendly.
Does 179 Eaton Court offer parking?
Yes, 179 Eaton Court offers parking.
Does 179 Eaton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 Eaton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Eaton Court have a pool?
No, 179 Eaton Court does not have a pool.
Does 179 Eaton Court have accessible units?
No, 179 Eaton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Eaton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Eaton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Eaton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Eaton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

