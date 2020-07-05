All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1725 Allison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1725 Allison St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:14 PM

1725 Allison St

1725 South Allison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1725 South Allison Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bed, 2 bath; End unit townhome with new carpet, appliances & windows. Wood burning fireplace and deck off living room space. Attached garage as well as an additional parking spot by building. Cats only w/deposit, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Allison St have any available units?
1725 Allison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1725 Allison St have?
Some of 1725 Allison St's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Allison St currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Allison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Allison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Allison St is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Allison St offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Allison St offers parking.
Does 1725 Allison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Allison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Allison St have a pool?
No, 1725 Allison St does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Allison St have accessible units?
No, 1725 Allison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Allison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Allison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Allison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Allison St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College