1725 South Allison Street, Lakewood, CO 80232 Kendrick Lake
2 bed, 2 bath; End unit townhome with new carpet, appliances & windows. Wood burning fireplace and deck off living room space. Attached garage as well as an additional parking spot by building. Cats only w/deposit, no dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 Allison St have any available units?
1725 Allison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1725 Allison St have?
Some of 1725 Allison St's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Allison St currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Allison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Allison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Allison St is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Allison St offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Allison St offers parking.
Does 1725 Allison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Allison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Allison St have a pool?
No, 1725 Allison St does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Allison St have accessible units?
No, 1725 Allison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Allison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Allison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Allison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Allison St does not have units with air conditioning.
