Lakewood, CO
1714 South Urban Way
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:07 PM

1714 South Urban Way

1714 South Urban Way · No Longer Available
Location

1714 South Urban Way, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Lakewood! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 South Urban Way have any available units?
1714 South Urban Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1714 South Urban Way currently offering any rent specials?
1714 South Urban Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 South Urban Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 South Urban Way is pet friendly.
Does 1714 South Urban Way offer parking?
No, 1714 South Urban Way does not offer parking.
Does 1714 South Urban Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 South Urban Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 South Urban Way have a pool?
No, 1714 South Urban Way does not have a pool.
Does 1714 South Urban Way have accessible units?
No, 1714 South Urban Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 South Urban Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 South Urban Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 South Urban Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 South Urban Way does not have units with air conditioning.
