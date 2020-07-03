1695 Reed St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34c44d1015 ---- To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!! Available November 8th is this wonderful apartment in Lakewood, close to the shopping and entertainment of Edgewater and West Colfax, yet still nestled away with the gorgeous Aviation Park right behind the complex! This spacious 750-square-foot 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. There is a secured entry and a coin-operated laundry located in the the building, so no more trekking through the elements for clean socks! Walking distance to Colfax's art district! Rent is $1,225 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,225 required for the security deposit. Electricity will be in the tenants name, water, sewer, trash and gas are billed back at a flat rate of $100 per month. Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/