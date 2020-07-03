All apartments in Lakewood
1695 Reed St

1695 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

1695 Reed Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34c44d1015 ---- To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!! Available November 8th is this wonderful apartment in Lakewood, close to the shopping and entertainment of Edgewater and West Colfax, yet still nestled away with the gorgeous Aviation Park right behind the complex! This spacious 750-square-foot 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. There is a secured entry and a coin-operated laundry located in the the building, so no more trekking through the elements for clean socks! Walking distance to Colfax's art district! Rent is $1,225 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,225 required for the security deposit. Electricity will be in the tenants name, water, sewer, trash and gas are billed back at a flat rate of $100 per month. Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1695 Reed St have any available units?
1695 Reed St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1695 Reed St currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Reed St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Reed St pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Reed St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1695 Reed St offer parking?
No, 1695 Reed St does not offer parking.
Does 1695 Reed St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Reed St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Reed St have a pool?
No, 1695 Reed St does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Reed St have accessible units?
No, 1695 Reed St does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Reed St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1695 Reed St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 Reed St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1695 Reed St does not have units with air conditioning.

