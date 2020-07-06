1681 Reed St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12b413207b ---- To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!! Available NOW! is this spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Lakewood, close to the shopping and entertainment of Edgewater and West Colfax, yet still nestled away with the gorgeous Aviation Park right behind the complex! This unit located in a secured building, offers a coin-operated laundry located in the the building, so no more trekking through the elements for clean socks! Plenty of outdoor space to soak up those great Colorado days and private balcony! Rent is $1,495.00 per month, and there is a minimum of $1,495.00 required for the security deposit. Gas, water, sewer, and trash billed back at $75/MO. Electricity in tenants name. View our 3D Tour Here! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=makVqJHfzkG Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies and evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/