Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:08 PM

168 South Kendall Street

Location

168 South Kendall Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
internet access
Totally renovated, new bathroom, windows, kitchen, cabinets, new appliances, all new paint and wood floors.5 Min to Belmar shopping, 10 min to downtown. QUIET AREA!!! Contact Dave: 303-595-0505

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 South Kendall Street have any available units?
168 South Kendall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 168 South Kendall Street have?
Some of 168 South Kendall Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 South Kendall Street currently offering any rent specials?
168 South Kendall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 South Kendall Street pet-friendly?
No, 168 South Kendall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 168 South Kendall Street offer parking?
No, 168 South Kendall Street does not offer parking.
Does 168 South Kendall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 South Kendall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 South Kendall Street have a pool?
Yes, 168 South Kendall Street has a pool.
Does 168 South Kendall Street have accessible units?
No, 168 South Kendall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 168 South Kendall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 South Kendall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 South Kendall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 South Kendall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
