1675 Independence St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1675 Independence St

1675 Independence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1675 Independence Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
**PRICE DROP!!!!!** Updated Home!! Get Your Move On!!! - Amazing, Cozy, Spacious, Bright, Updated duplex style home.
This is an lower level unit, fully remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home available soon. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and opens up into a great living and dining room.
Your new home is conveniently located in lovely Lakewood Colorado and includes lots of extra parking and a private, over sized back yard.
Call today to schedule your tour.
SEE YOU SOON!!!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month Lease Term
*No section 8
*Dogs OK with $200.00 pet deposit and $30.00 pet rent
*Resident pays electric and gas
*Resident must provide renters insurance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3224625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

