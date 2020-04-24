1675 Independence St

Amenities
**PRICE DROP!!!!!** Updated Home!! Get Your Move On!!! - Amazing, Cozy, Spacious, Bright, Updated duplex style home.
This is an lower level unit, fully remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home available soon. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and opens up into a great living and dining room.
Your new home is conveniently located in lovely Lakewood Colorado and includes lots of extra parking and a private, over sized back yard.
Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month Lease Term
*No section 8
*Dogs OK with $200.00 pet deposit and $30.00 pet rent
*Resident pays electric and gas
*Resident must provide renters insurance
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3224625)