1675 Independence St

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

**PRICE DROP!!!!!** Updated Home!! Get Your Move On!!! - Amazing, Cozy, Spacious, Bright, Updated duplex style home.

This is an lower level unit, fully remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home available soon. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and opens up into a great living and dining room.

Your new home is conveniently located in lovely Lakewood Colorado and includes lots of extra parking and a private, over sized back yard.

Call today to schedule your tour.

Additional Lease Terms:

*12 Month Lease Term

*No section 8

*Dogs OK with $200.00 pet deposit and $30.00 pet rent

*Resident pays electric and gas

*Resident must provide renters insurance



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3224625)