166 South Kendall Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool internet access

Totally renovated, new bathroom, windows, kitchen, cabinets, new appliances, all new paint and wood floors.5 Min to Belmar shopping, 15 min to downtown. Easy access to 6th Ave QUIET AREA!!! Contact Dave: 303-595-0505