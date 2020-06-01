166 South Kendall Street, Lakewood, CO 80226 North Alameda
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Totally renovated, new bathroom, windows, kitchen, cabinets, new appliances, all new paint and wood floors.5 Min to Belmar shopping, 15 min to downtown. Easy access to 6th Ave QUIET AREA!!! Contact Dave: 303-595-0505
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
