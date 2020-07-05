1630 S Deframe St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c8d828078 ---- Inviting condo with tons of sunlight and natural lighting that fills the home to go along with wonderful mountain views. 2 bed, 2 bath, 850 sq ft of well laid out living space. Available August 1st. Air Conditioning, Great Open Kitchen, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Comes with an underground parking spot and 12x4 storage in parking area. There is also a community pool, hot tub, play area, and is near a large open space. Great Lakewood location with easy access to parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping, restaurants, schools, etc Quick commute to downtown Denver and makes trips to the mountains a breeze. Water, Trash, HOA all included in Rent. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Pet Friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Move In fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website A/C Clubhouse Community Pool Secured Garage Parking Storage