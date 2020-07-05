All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1630 S Deframe St
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

1630 S Deframe St

1630 South Deframe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1630 South Deframe Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c8d828078 ---- Inviting condo with tons of sunlight and natural lighting that fills the home to go along with wonderful mountain views. 2 bed, 2 bath, 850 sq ft of well laid out living space. Available August 1st. Air Conditioning, Great Open Kitchen, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Comes with an underground parking spot and 12x4 storage in parking area. There is also a community pool, hot tub, play area, and is near a large open space. Great Lakewood location with easy access to parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping, restaurants, schools, etc Quick commute to downtown Denver and makes trips to the mountains a breeze. Water, Trash, HOA all included in Rent. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Pet Friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Move In fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website A/C Clubhouse Community Pool Secured Garage Parking Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 S Deframe St have any available units?
1630 S Deframe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1630 S Deframe St have?
Some of 1630 S Deframe St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 S Deframe St currently offering any rent specials?
1630 S Deframe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 S Deframe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 S Deframe St is pet friendly.
Does 1630 S Deframe St offer parking?
Yes, 1630 S Deframe St offers parking.
Does 1630 S Deframe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 S Deframe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 S Deframe St have a pool?
Yes, 1630 S Deframe St has a pool.
Does 1630 S Deframe St have accessible units?
No, 1630 S Deframe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 S Deframe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 S Deframe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 S Deframe St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1630 S Deframe St has units with air conditioning.

