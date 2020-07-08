1617 North Robb Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,368 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups (having a set put in is negotiable), and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, or fenced yard. Within walking distance is the library. Also nearby are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options including Colorado Mills Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to Park N Ride stations.



1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



