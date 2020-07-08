All apartments in Lakewood
1617 North Robb Street

1617 Robb St · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Robb St, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,368 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups (having a set put in is negotiable), and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, or fenced yard. Within walking distance is the library. Also nearby are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options including Colorado Mills Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to Park N Ride stations.

1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 North Robb Street have any available units?
1617 North Robb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1617 North Robb Street have?
Some of 1617 North Robb Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 North Robb Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 North Robb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 North Robb Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 North Robb Street is pet friendly.
Does 1617 North Robb Street offer parking?
Yes, 1617 North Robb Street offers parking.
Does 1617 North Robb Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 North Robb Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 North Robb Street have a pool?
No, 1617 North Robb Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 North Robb Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 North Robb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 North Robb Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 North Robb Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 North Robb Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1617 North Robb Street has units with air conditioning.

