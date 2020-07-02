All apartments in Lakewood
1550 Tabor St B

1550 Tabor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Tabor Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully Furnished 1bd/1ba Lakewood Basement Apt - Property Id: 252784

Spacious and newly updated basement lock-off apartment 5 minutes from Colorado Mills and I-70. The space is fully furnished with a queen sized bed, sheets and pillows. Couch is the living room that has a pull-out sofa bed that is a queen sized mattress. 55" TV in the living room with cable and Netflix access. All utilities including, cable and internet are included. All linens and towels are included, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, basic shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252784
Property Id 252784

(RLNE5675907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Tabor St B have any available units?
1550 Tabor St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1550 Tabor St B have?
Some of 1550 Tabor St B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Tabor St B currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Tabor St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Tabor St B pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Tabor St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1550 Tabor St B offer parking?
No, 1550 Tabor St B does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Tabor St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Tabor St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Tabor St B have a pool?
No, 1550 Tabor St B does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Tabor St B have accessible units?
No, 1550 Tabor St B does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Tabor St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 Tabor St B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Tabor St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Tabor St B does not have units with air conditioning.

