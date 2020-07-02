1550 Tabor St B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Fully Furnished 1bd/1ba Lakewood Basement Apt - Property Id: 252784



Spacious and newly updated basement lock-off apartment 5 minutes from Colorado Mills and I-70. The space is fully furnished with a queen sized bed, sheets and pillows. Couch is the living room that has a pull-out sofa bed that is a queen sized mattress. 55" TV in the living room with cable and Netflix access. All utilities including, cable and internet are included. All linens and towels are included, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, basic shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252784

Property Id 252784



(RLNE5675907)